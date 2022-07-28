Michaelbrook Golf Course not selling despite City of Kelowna's plans

Photo: Contributed Outdoor patio at Michaelbrook Golf Course

The possibility of the closure of Michaelbrook Golf Course has been greatly exaggerated.

Owners Norm and Neil Parent and Nadine Ostrom purchased the golf course in 2021 for $6 million.

“I've got everybody saying that our property has been sold to the city already. In some cases, I think we may have lost some business," said Norm Parent.

Parent says the course isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, despite the City of Kelowna's public longterm plan of purchasing the course to expand the Mission Recreation Park.

“There is no deal. That's the point, the city has an Official Community Plan, a 40-year plan that suggests that they would like to acquire this property within that 40 years as part of the park systems," he said.

"If you look at that budget, there's nothing in there suggesting that there is even an inkling that they'll be wanting to buy this property in the next 10 years,” Parent added.

The new owners of the 53-acre golf course say, not only are they not selling, but they have plans to invest in the property. Parent says they are working to turn the first hole into a 150-yard par-3 instead of the current 90-yard hole. They have added volleyball courts and are working to add a temporary camping area for volleyball tournaments and the like.

“I looked at tennis courts, I've looked at pickleball but the land is just not set up with the right dimensions to do that. So that's why volleyball works really well. This year I hope to put an application in for 10 RV sites, special event sites, not a campground open to the general public per se,” says Parent.

Either way, Parent and his fellow partners hope to dispel the notion that Michaelbrook will soon be gone, “all these rumours, you know, people are looking to jump ship and go to other golf courses. We're not sold.”

The issue resurfaced this week when Kelowna mayoral candidate Tom Dyas raised the loss of golf courses in the city as an election topic.