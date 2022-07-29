Movie makers meeting with City of Kelowna to talk parking options for crew trucks

Photo: Rob Gibson

It’s becoming a regular sight in Kelowna — movie crews shooting on city streets.

“Love the Okanagan, love Kelowna. It's a great place for us, it looks fantastic here. People are good, everything's quite good, the city's been good... The parking issue is big.”

The head of production for Champlain Media West, Bruce Harvey, tells Castanet the only fly in the ointment is the potential loss of parking for their production vehicles downtown.

“Anyone who's come by a film set, you see all the work trucks that have to be parked close to set, because we need to be able to get grip stands and lights and everything has to be at your fingertips,” Harvey says.

Now, Harvey says his company has heard from the City of Kelowna, asking them to find another way to park their vehicles.

“We just heard from the parking authority that they are looking to close off a sector of downtown, where we won't be able to have work trucks, no parking permits for us and trying to get us to negotiate with the private lots to put all our vehicles there,” says Harvey.

Using private parking lots next year is possible, said Harvey. But he worries that option will eventually dry up and then there is the cost. “The cost is huge. Paying what can be 10 times as much for a private lot to try and buy it out for the day is a lot of money and it takes money out of the movie budget, so you got to make it up somewhere.”

He said parking locations also need to be located directly at their filming locations. Hauling equipments multiple blocks between trucks and the set is not feasible.

According to Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland, the film industry in the Okanagan is now “a film centre, not just a location."

Harvey agrees.

“The airport is a big thing. It's got really good access. The crew base is growing here. So if you go up to start shooting in Vernon, that means everyone's driving a lot further every day to get there. If you're doing Penticton, these are big drives.”

The meeting with the City of Kelowna is scheduled for next week, “we really want to shoot here we want to build our crew, we've got a long term office here, we've got long term storage. When we come into a community, it's all money from somewhere else that's coming here and is being spent in the community and circulating around... for anyone at an economic development office, they know how important that is," says Harvey.

Harvey says he wants to work with the city to find a solution.

“I think the city understands what the benefits are. So it's just, push and pull with other businesses and what they're doing. When a film comes to your street, and it takes all the parking for a day or two, that's an annoyance for that business. But we're a business too. And we've only taken those parking spots for one or two days."

"Those other businesses are taking those parking spots all year. Hopefully we can find a way that's not going to upset the business community, is also good for the city and good for us which allows us to keep coming back.”