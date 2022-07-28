Red Bird's Nest Fest hosts 22 bands over three days next weekend

Photo: Red Bird Brewing Nest Fest will take place at Red Bird's new outdoor space.

Just a few years ago, shows at Kelowna's Red Bird Brewing could accommodate just 60 people in their tiny tasting room. But next weekend, the brewery will host 22 different bands over a three-day music festival, with hundreds of guests expected at their new outdoor space.

The brewery will celebrate its fifth birthday, and their fourth year of hosting live music, with Nest Fest, running from Aug. 4-6.

“Now that we have a professional sound system, and a great marketing team and a great managerial team, it's just going to be a lot more professional ... We're reaching into grounds we never thought we could,” said Mitch Howanyk, Red Bird's booking manager and a long-time member of Kelowna's music scene.

Kelowna has seen the recent closures of a number of long-time music venues like Doc Willoughby's, The Habitat, Fernandos, Muninn's Post and Sapphire. But Howanyk has been instrumental in growing live music at Red Bird, which has quickly become one of the go-to spots in downtown Kelowna for live tunes.

Prior to Nest Fest, the biggest event Red Bird had hosted was their farewell concert for Fernando's last October. But they've now stepped it up with a three-day event at their recently completed outdoor patio area.

For several years now, Red Bird has primarily featured local talent, but they've secured some bigger names for Nest Fest, like Donovan Woods, Jessu & Pyka, Bend Sinister and Rumpus.

“The feature artists are something new for us, but we really care about the local artists backing them up,” Howanyk said.

Howanyk has been passionate about live music since he first started performing at age 10. He was one part of the popular Kelowna band Wild Son, which split up a few years ago, and he now plays with Kentucky Eileen and Post-Modern Connection. He says while he didn't need another job, working to help rejuvenate the live music scene he's been a part of for years has been very rewarding.

“It started with just me and my buddy trying to bring local music to a small microbrewery at a capacity of 60 per night,” he said.

“I never dreamed that we would keep going, but it's there and we have the opportunity so I'm going to do whatever I can to try and bring back what was a dying scene, but a scene that's slowly being reborn. I think we need it.”

He's confident this year's festival will become an annual event.

Tickets for Nest Fest, along with the schedule of performers, can be found here. A weekend wristband is $90, and single day passes are also available.