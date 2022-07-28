Wilden resident sees man stomping out grass fire along service road

Photo: Tracy Huggan

Wilden resident Tracy Huggan used her binoculars early Thursday morning to observe a man stomping out a grass fire along a fire service road.

Huggan says smoke was visible around 6 a.m. from her yard along Skyland Drive.

"I saw a little bit of smoke and I saw some guy stomping it out. I just happen to look out and see it. I saw not a ton of smoke. I was blowing my whistle off the deck and I saw he put a real effort to put it out."

Huggan says people frequent the trail often.

"I walk my dog up there several times a week. You can go right up to the water towers from there and then into the trails."

Huggan shared a video of the event on the Wilden Facebook page.

"This is what it takes to have had such a beautiful place to enjoy for all of these years — each of us looking out for our neighbours. Thanks man," a comment said.