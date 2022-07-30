Commemorative pins will recognize contributions by individuals as part of Queen's Jubilee

Photo: Contributed

Special pins have been designed to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

And like pins produced for the Queen's diamond jubilee, these platinum pins will be presented to individuals who have contributed to our community over the years.

"Over the past several years, our community has faced challenges and has come together in the face of a pandemic, economic uncertainty and tragic wildfires and flooding," said Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.

"We've seen the best of the spirit of Kelowna-Lake Country as individuals played their part and stood up to lend a hand during these uncertain times.

"It's an honour to be awarding Queen's Platinum Jubilee pins, as well as local recognition medallions to local individuals who have contributed to our community."

Individual recognition is being done as part of the Queen's Jubilee events.

Gray says nominations are being accepted to recognize people who have made a significant contribution to Kelowna-Lake Country.

A committee of volunteers and past commemorative winners will determine a final list of those to be recognized from the nominations accepted.

Email [email protected] to receive a nomination package and to get more information.

Nomination close at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.