New Kelowna resident has $7,800 mountain bike stolen

Photo: Bethany Grace

A U.K. citizen who moved to Kelowna to enjoy the active lifestyle is devastated after having her $7,800 mountain bike stolen from her parking garage on Monday.

Bethany Grace says she moved to Kelowna in January and into an apartment along Rutland Road.

She says she was notified yesterday that her bike was stolen and was able to look at security footage that showed several individuals involved in the theft.

"I found out Wednesday. It was heart-sinking. It was in the parking garage, and I have a storage locker and it was locked in there. I thought it was safe. They used key fobs. I spoke to my landlord a bit and I have also contacted the police. They are looking at who has got the key fob," she said.

Grace's bike is Santa Cruz Nomad mountain bike.

'It’s a rare bike and size small so not many about. Please help to bring my bike back to me," Grace added.