Crash in Winfield causes traffic delays on Highway 97

Photo: Contributed

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 97 in the Winfield area Wednesday afternoon, and it continues to cause traffic disruptions.

Just one northbound lane of traffic is open at Highway 97 and Berry Road Wednesday, after roughly seven vehicles were involved in a crash.

One witness at the scene said three people appeared to suffer minor injuries. He added that northbound traffic is backed up through Winfield as a result.

“The accident probably won't be cleared up for another hour at least, just because so many vehicles are involved, with side-swiping, axles broken, tires ripped open,” the witness said.

“It looks like vehicles swerved to get out of the way, and hit multiple other vehicles.”

While emergency crews are on scene, he said tow trucks have not yet arrived.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m.