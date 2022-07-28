Downtown road closures Saturday for Okanagan Dream Rally

Photo: August Luxury Motors

Motorists are being advised of road closures downtown Kelowna on Saturday for the Okanagan Dream Rally.

The event featuring more than 240 luxury and exotic vehicles has a new departure point this year. The fundraiser will see hundreds of children co-pilot these vehicles on a trip to Penticton and back, raising money for Ronald McDonald House and the KGH Foundation.

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Water Street will be closed between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue as rally participants gather for registration. During this time, parking and access will also be restricted along Water Street from Cawston Avenue to the Queensway Roundabout to allow spectators to gather along the rally route.

Only local traffic will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a full closure from 10 a.m to 10:45 a.m. The Water Street Boat Launch will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Rally participants will depart the staging area at 10 a.m., and travel from Cawston Avenue to Highway 97 along Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street.

The City of Kelowna says flaggers and traffic control personnel will be stationed at cross streets to hold traffic while the rally passes.

The rally also has viewing locations set up in Peachland, Summerland and Penticton, along Highway 97, before setting up at the Barefoot Beach Resort for a public viewing at 11 a.m.. Details spectator info is here.

Rally participants are expected to exit the downtown Kelowna area by approximately 10:30 a.m., and all road closures are scheduled to end by 11 a.m. However, event teardown on Water Street between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue may be ongoing until approximately noon.