Paving continues on Gordon Drive: evening closure of Dehart and Gordon intersection  

The City of Kelowna says paving will continue on Gordon Drive, leading to closures in the evening at the Dehart and Gordon Drive intersection.



On Thursday July 28 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Dehart Road and Gordon Drive intersection will be closed in all directions.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes and should allow for extra travel time or avoid the area if possible.



The work is being carried out overnight to avoid daytime traffic disruptions.



Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022.

The annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million and is funded in part by the Canada Community-Building Fund, which is administered in B.C. by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.



Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport for current road construction information or to view the infrastructure projects map.