Okanagan College welcomes new Dean, Arts and Foundational Programs

Okanagan College has named an award-winning Arts educator and researcher to its academic leadership team.

Dr. Judith Anderson will be joining Okanagan College as Dean, Arts and Foundation Programs, which offers a wide array of arts university studies programming, including a new applied Arts degree, along with multiple levels of Adult Upgrading, English Language and Adult Special Education for students at all four campuses.

“Judith brings a breadth of experience to Okanagan College. She taught extensively while offering insight into humanities and social sciences through research, and she has a deep understanding of how work-integrated learning can be utilized within the post-secondary environment. We are confident she will quickly become a valued leader to Okanagan College students, faculty, instructors, and the organization as a whole,” says Dr. Andrew Hay, Okanagan College Provost and Vice President Academic.

Anderson holds a PhD from the University of Alberta, following undergraduate and graduate studies at the universities of Oxford, Winnipeg and Manitoba.

Anderson served as an Associate Dean at NorQuest College in the former Faculty of Health and Community Studies, where she oversaw 14 academic programs as well as the faculty’s work-integrated learning department.

She previously led NorQuest’s Office of Student Judicial Affairs, which assists students, staff and faculty to resolve and prevent issues related to student rights and responsibilities.

Anderson has 10 years of experience teaching university level English at NorQuest College and the University of Alberta.

Before she began working in post-secondary, Anderson worked in various roles at the Manitoba Theatre Centre as a dramaturge, assistant director and Fringe Festival site manager.

Anderson officially joins OC on Aug. 22. She replaces former Arts and Foundational Programs Dean Dr. Robert Huxtable, who retired from Okanagan College in June after 41 years of service with the institution.