Spree of break-ins along Academy Way in Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna resident who lives on Academy Way says his car, along with five others from the neighbourhood were broken into early Wednesday morning.

Chance O'Grady says the incident happened just after 6 a.m.

"It is a key fob garage door in one of the apartments right on Academy. It was weird. Nobody really has any idea how they would have gotten in."

O'Grady says only a sweater of his was stolen, but he did have his window smashed.

"One of my neighbours got their wallet stolen. Most of the cars didn't get much stolen they just broke a bunch of windows."

Kelowna RCMP has been notified and a file has been started.

O'Grady says his car is currently getting fixed.

"I know the owners have enough money to provide security. I have lived there a year and a half and there have been four break-ins. This is the second time it has happened to me."