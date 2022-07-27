Local business, Laing Roofing, launches $10K charity raffle to raise funds for Counselling Services at Elizabeth Fry Society

Photo: Contributed

Local Kelowna business Laing Roofing has taken action to help support the community and its partners deal with domestic violence.

This past weekend at the Downtown Kelowna Block Party, they launched the ‘Giving Back Giveaway’ charity raffle in partnership with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society.

The raffle offers $10,000 in prizes.

All proceeds will go directly to counselling services for survivors of sexual assault at the Elizabeth Fry Society.



“Our company has been in the Okanagan for decades. We care deeply about this community and the people in it. We know that domestic and sexual violence is a massive problem, and we are incredibly honored to partner with Elizabeth Fry Society to support their services. These services are critical in supporting survivors and their families.", says Laing Roofing President, Darran Light.

Elizabeth Fry Society executive director Chantal Banman says over the past two years there has been a continual increase in demand for counselling and support for survivors of intimate partner and sexual abuse.

"With our Counselling Program being funded solely through the support of community donations and grants, we’re incredibly grateful to Laing Roofing for coming forward to raise funds to support those in need of counselling," she said.



Tickets can be purchased now online at www.trellis.org/giving-back-giveaway.

The charity raffle runs until August 31st.