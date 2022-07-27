Developers can proceed with a 25-storey development on the former RCMP site

Photo: Contributed

A controversial development on the grounds of the former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in Kelowna can go ahead.

City council late Tuesday night voted 6-2 to approve development and development variance permits for a 25-storey mixed use site dubbed Muse on the property next to the innovation Centre.

Much of the opposition surrounding the project, as it has for several months, has been about the process.

The city issued an RFP for a 10 to 13 storey building as well as other amenities which was awarded to Appelt Properties.

The scope of the project eventually changed to the new vision of the more slender, 25-storey version which was before council Tuesday.

Part of that stemmed from opposition to the original bulky 13-storey version from those in the Innovation Centre who argued the design would hinder their views from the rooftop patio.

Mayor Colin Basran argued before the Innovation Centre became involved, he had gone to the developer suggesting changes be made to what he considered a very "underwhelming" design.

Bait and switch allegations made by the Kelowna Legacy Group opposed to the project were unfounded, he told those in attendance.

City manager Doug Gilchrist says the city did get a legal opinion which stated the city was completely transparent and above board.

"I think this process here ticks a lot of boxes and perhaps even more than we envisioned. We didn't envision rental and we didn't envision affordable housing on this site, so I think we achieved more than we went out for," said Gilchrist.

"Yes, there was a deviation on height but that's really the only deviation and I would venture to say that you can expect on future projects, our entire vision may not be achieved, but at the end of the day what we recommend to council as a staff will be in the best interest of the community."

He added both the Central Green and Ella projects also varied from their original submissions.

Despite those assertions, Coun. Charlie Hodge was one of two to vote against, saying he couldn't sleep at night if he said yes.

Hodge told council the process was wrong and, for a council that claims to be tough but fair, said this one was not fair.

He said the city should have gone back to square one and reissued the RFP once the scope of the project changed, suggesting if Appelt Properties had come forward with a 25 storey proposal at the outset, it would have lost the bid.

The project council approved will actually have fewer units, 259 as opposed to 316 in the original development.

The units will also be rental with 10 per cent guaranteed to be affordable rentals for 10 years.

"All rental is good," said Coun. Luke Stack, "no matter how much it costs."

The building will also include a 557 square metre creative hub for various artists, and expansion of the Artwalk to Doyle Avenue, nearly 1,400 square metres of retail and 2,300 square metres of office space.

Several students and former students spoke of the frustration over trying to find rental accommodations and the need for more rental space while several people involved with the Innovation Centre also applauded the new design.