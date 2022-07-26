Some boat operators openly ignore Kelowna's new licensing requirement

Photo: Google Maps

It seems as if some boat operators don't want to play by the new rules imposed upon them by the City of Kelowna.

In March, city council approved a new mechanism in which commercial boat operators would be required to purchase a license in order to use one of the three boat launches owned, operated and maintained by the city.

The fee structure included:

$2,000 per boat for dryland boat rental and dryland boat club operators

$1,000 per vessel for dryland personal watercraft rentals

$2,000 per boat for watercraft tour operators

$200 per boat for dryland valet services

Ron Forbes, who helped launch the program for the city, told council Tuesday the program has had some success with 11 of the 42 operators who historically have used the launches.

With seven others in stream awaiting a final license, Forbes said the city expects to realize about $140,000 from the program.

However, he said not everyone is playing by the rules.

"Twelve companies indicated they had made other arrangements — that's what they said, but we will tell you right now that is not true," Forbes said.

"We have video evidence of a company using the boat launches this past weekend who indicated they would not use the boat launches and would make other arrangements. We know that is not true.

"In addition to that, just this weekend, bylaw staff had 16 service requests for unlicensed operators using the facilities and, this weekend, issued two $500 tickets to folks who haven't paid, were told to leave, refused to leave and were ticketed for that."

Forbes said while they are getting some compliance, it's not yet full compliance.

"It's going to be a work in progress."

Money collected from the licensing program will help with the cost of repairs and annual maintenance for the Cook Road, Water Street and Sutherland Bay boat launches.