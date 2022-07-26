Fundraiser supports UBCO volleyball

Photo: Contributed

Some spots are still available for a golf fundraiser to support the UBCO Heat men's volleyball program.

The Heat will host the fundraising golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 20 at Black Mountain Golf Club.

The day includes 18 holes of golf, shared power cart, a buffet dinner, men's and ladies long drive plus entry prizes and a silent auction.

Golfers also have a chance to win $10,000 with a hole in one available at each of the par 3's on the course.

Cost is $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome.

Registration closes Aug. 8.

Click here to register yourself or your team.

The men's volleyball team is coming off a record-setting season in head coach Brad Hudson’s first 5-year recruiting cycle.

In 2021/22 the team set program records for most wins, best winning percentage, first USports Top 10 ranking, first playoff win, as well as a number of individual record accomplishments, and the naming of coach Hudson to our Men’s National Team coaching staff.