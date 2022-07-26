Kelowna Falcons game postponed Tuesday after opponents bus breaks down

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Falcons and Port Angeles Lefties game scheduled for Tuesday night at Elks Stadium has been postponed and will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Lefties bus has broken down just outside of Hope and a replacement bus won’t be able to get them to Kelowna in time for the game today.

Tonight’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

Any tickets purchased online will be valid for either one of the games on Wednesday.