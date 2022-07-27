Video shows smoke billowing from downtown marina area

Castanet has received a video of a fire that broke out near the Kelowna Marina on the weekend.

The video, taken on Saturday, July 23 shows heavy smoke billowing around the marina.

An eyewitness indicated a boat caught fire and had to be extinguished quickly before the situation got worse.

Castanet reached out to the operators of the Kelowna Downtown Marina, a privately run business, but did not receive a response. We also contacted the Kelowna Fire Department for more details and an update on a report that two people may have been injured, but did not hear back.