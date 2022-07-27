How to stay safe when enjoying the water this summer

11 boaters without life jackets were rescued from Okanagan Lake after their pontoon capsized this past weekend. Castanet reached out to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team to talk about overall safety when out on the water as we head towards the long weekend.

“Don’t give into peer pressure … a lot of these accidents happen in groups when there is a little bit of pressure to do something. There is a reason Okanagan Lake is the deadliest lake in B.C. and I think people have that vacation mindset and they kind of put safety off to the side and sometimes tragedies happen,” explained COSAR's Ed Henczel.

Everything that goes into a safety checklist when on the water can seem like a lot, but COSAR says it’s very important to comply with all of Transport Canada’s regulations.

“The [regulations] are there for a reason. There’s been enough incidents that they’ve brought these things on board to try and keep people safe. Items you have to carry on a boat, even something like a whistle is a great safety device. You’d be surprised how quickly your voice tires out trying to yell across water and how the sound of a whistle is picked up on shore," added Henczel

Castanet spoke with Interior Health on their tips to prevent drowning, with three major points being to always wear a life jacket, never go beyond your abilities, and always keep a close eye on children in the water.

“The only other tip I would have is to expect the unexpected. Be prepared for something to go sideways, so always have the bailing bucket and the life jackets, and understand that accidents can happen anywhere at any time," said Henczel.

As it's good to get out and enjoy the variety of lakes the Okanagan has to offer this summer, it's more important to be sure you're doing it safely.

The Interior Health website has a full list of tips to help prevent drowning this summer.