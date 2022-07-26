Sip & Anchor owners say company van has been recovered after earlier theft

Photo: Danielle Laidlaw

UPDATE: 7:10 p.m.

The owner of a Kelowna tourism business says her company van, which was stolen early Tuesday morning, has been recovered.

Lindsay Partington, co-owner of Sip and Anchor Luxury Wine Tours and Boat Charters, said the van was spotted by a Castanet reader and reported just after 5 p.m.

Partington said she met up with RCMP to retrieve the van, which had been found in a parking lot.

“Nothing is taken, everything’s there. And everything's in good shape,” Partington said.

ORIGINAL: 3:17 p.m.

A Kelowna business owner is pleading for the public’s help after her company van was stolen in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

“We got some video surveillance of somebody at 3:30 this morning (Tuesday), getting into the van and taking off with it, we have no idea where it is.”

Danielle Laidlaw one of the owners of Sip and Anchor Luxury Wine Tours and Boat Charters tells Castanet the theft has been reported to RCMP but at this point, they have no idea where it could be.

“We do have a video of the guy but nothing is set in stone yet, just a crappy situation. We're definitely still trying to run a business and COVID near about killed us last year and it’s just not good for us right now.

Laidlaw says anyone who spots the van should call RCMP and email her at [email protected].