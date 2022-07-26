OC pilots tuition-free work-integrated learning for Early Childhood Education

Photo: BuildingBlocksEducare.com

Okanagan College is offering tuition-free Early Childhood Education (ECE) training.

The pilot program allows students the opportunity to become certified during work-integrated learning (WIL) experiences as they provide education and care for young children.

“Okanagan College is keenly aware of how many trained ECE's are in demand across the sector. This pilot project, with support from the Government of B.C., will increase access to education for people seeking certification, going a long way to meeting that need,” says Yvonne Moritz, associate vice president educational services.

“To address the needs of our diverse regions, OC is making the ECE-WIL program more accessible to students in several local communities, from Osoyoos to Revelstoke.”

Funded by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training, the program is open to individuals interested in completing up to six work-integrated learning (WIL) modules.

ECE-WIL provides options for student-educators to complete the Okanagan College ECE Diploma in addition to the ECE Infant-Toddler Certificate, as well as apply for certification with ECE registry, while continuing to work in the field.

Online training will allow student-educators to join the program from their home communities where there is also a participating early learning centre.

Student-educators apply to work as a Responsible Adult or Early Childhood Assistant while completing the introductory and core training modules.

Workplace mentors and student-educators are being recruited now for the program, which starts in September, with full program completion scheduled for April 2024.

Licensed childcare and early learning centres are invited to contact [email protected], for more information about participating in the project.

Space in the program is limited to 25 student-educators, and is anticipated to fill quickly.