Kelowna RCMP say one male arrested after alleged bike theft

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed one male has been arrested after a bike theft.

In the early hours Saturday, members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit engaged in an investigation after a bike had been stolen downtown.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers tracked a stolen bike to a grassy area near Sunset Drive and Manhattan Drive and observed a man with the stolen bike.

As the officers approached, the man attempted to flee the area on foot but was arrested after a short foot chase.



The 35-year-old man has since been released from custody for a court date of October 24, 2022.



The full investigation is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

“Kelowna RCMP continue to take proactive steps to address concerns of theft and property crime in our community,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.