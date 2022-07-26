Kelowna-Mission MLA concerned over lack of extreme heat preparation by City

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna has announced several different locations in the community to keep cool.

In and around West Kelowna:

Cool off at a local beach or find some shade at one of the City’s parks.

Take breaks away from the heat by visiting the Westbank Museum or swimming at Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Pop by an indoor Park Play Day at the West Kelowna Multi-Sport Centre.

In addition to beaches and indoor facilities in West Kelowna, The City is also extending the hours of the Kids Care Spray Park from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.



Other places to go:

Head to an air-conditioned space such as visiting the Westbank Public Library.

Watch a movie at a local theatre or drop into a community centre to beat the heat.



The City is also reminding members of our community to check in on friends and loved ones frequently, especially those who are more susceptible to heat illness.



To learn more about what you can do to prepare, visit westkelownacity.ca/extreme-heat.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 p.m.

As the temperature continues to climb across the Okanagan, many are seeking air-conditioned buildings to beat the heat, but not everyone has that luxury.

In the heat of the day, Tuesday, close to a dozen homeless individuals sat along Leon Avenue outside of Kelowna's Gospel Mission doing what they can to stay cool.

"I usually stay in the shelter, drink lots of water just shorts and a t-shirt. It is very hot. It makes it difficult," a man told Castanet.

"I have a bucket of water and use the lake," another man said.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield raised some concern on Twitter Tuesday morning about the lack of cooling centres in the City.

Not sure why but the only Okanagan cooling centres seem to be in Penticton. I sure hope to see a couple set up for our vulnerable population in #Kelowna. #bcpoli https://t.co/OLxo8GiYpC — Renee Merrifield ?? (@ReneeMerrifiel3) July 26, 2022

Castanet reached out for further comment from Merrifield on the issue.

"We learned during the last heat dome event that many don’t have reliable air conditioning or reasonable access to a place to cool off during the heat of the day. I would hope we take those lessons to heart and provide accessible cooling centres throughout the community, and also communicate clearly with the public on how to access them," she said.

The City of Penticton, Kamloops and The Shuswap have set up several cooling centres in their region.

Last summer’s “heat dome” killed 15 people in Kelowna and another 17 in Kamloops, according to the coroner’s investigation.

Most deaths occurred in homes without fans or air conditioning.

According to the report, paramedics attended 54 per cent of the deaths due to extreme heat.

Back on June 6th, the provincial government unveiled a new plan to prepare and warn of incoming extreme heat.

“After last year's event, it's clear we needed to take a hard look at our response to extreme heat events and to take steps to ensure we are prepared for more of these events in the future,” said Minister of Emergency Preparedness Mike Farnworth.

The new system starts with a heat warning that will indicate temperatures are rising and are expected to exceed regional thresholds for minimum daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Across B.C., the regional temperature thresholds are:

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island: daytime high of 29 C, nighttime low of 16 C

Fraser Valley: daytime high of 33 C, nighttime low of 17 C

Southeast (including the southern Okanagan): daytime high of 35 C, nighttime low of 18 C

Northeast: daytime high of 29 C, nighttime low of 14 C

Northwest: daytime high of 28 C, nighttime low of 13

Once those temperature thresholds are met and are expected to increase over a three-day period, a newly formed BC Heat Committee will make the call to send out an emergency broadcast alert through the national text alert readiness system.

That's different from flood or wildfire warnings, which are currently issued at the municipal or regional level.

The City of Kelowna has told Castanet they are working on a release regarding their heat preparation.