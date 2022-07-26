Big White Resort brings back popular thank you for health care workers

Photo: Big White Resort

Health Care Hero Days are back at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White is saying thank you to all Interior Health employees by offering free chairlift rides from July 27 to August 1.

"We applaud our health-care workers who provide excellent care to our communities and appreciate everything they have done for us,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “It is with great pleasure that we salute health-care professionals and heroes by offering a complimentary scenic chairlift ticket – July 28, 29, 30, 31, August 1, 2022.”

To participate, Interior Health employees simply have to show their Interior Health identification/photo ID at the ticket window. Tickets are valid for Interior Health employees only and are not transferable. Click here for more info.

“Our teams at Interior Health have been going above and beyond providing care to our patients, their families and the communities we serve over the last few years. Our workers have been and remain dedicated to their communities and providing quality care,” said Danielle Cameron, Interior Health executive director of clinical operations for Central Okanagan.

“It means a lot to our workers when they see the community rally behind them in appreciation of their hard work and care that they’ve been providing in over the last couple of years. We appreciate the ongoing support and recognition for Interior Health employees that Big White resort continues to show."