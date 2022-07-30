BC Sports Hall of Fame to hold summit in Kelowna this fall

Photo: Flickr

For the very first time, the BC Sports Hall of Fame will host its annual summit in Kelowna.

Partnering with the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, this event will mark the first time in the BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 56-year history that it’ll be held outside of the Greater Vancouver area.

The two-day summit will pay tribute to several defining moments in BC sport history with a luncheon event. There will be a dinner honouring 2022 winners of the Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards, a series of community development workshops, a pin ceremony for BC Sports Hall of Famers who are Okanagan-region residents, and the annual general meeting.

The chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame Tom Mayenknecht says part of the plan is to move the annual summit to a new city around the province each year.

“We’re grateful for the warm welcome and support of Patrick Kennedy and the team at the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame,” said Mayenknecht.

“We will build on this year’s annual summit in Kelowna and previous pilots in New Westminster and Surrey, to make the annual meeting an important coming together of those who advocate for the promotion of sport history, heritage, and culture in British Columbia. We’re keen to make it a valuable opportunity for professional and community development for honoured members and other supporters from throughout the province.”

The BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in downtown Kelowna – and is being co-chaired by Aziz Rajwani and Joan McMaster of the BC Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees, along with Patrick Kennedy, manager of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

“Given several postponements due to COVID-19, this is an opportunity that has been three years in the making,” said Kennedy. “We consider it an honour to be co-hosting the BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit, and we are looking forward to welcoming trustees, directors, and other stakeholders, including members of the BC Sports Hall Network. It will be a big weekend for us at the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.”

The event takes place September 23 and 24. Registration for this event is now open.