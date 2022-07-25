List of potential Kelowna council candidates nearing two dozen

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna could see an election ballot the likes it hasn't seen in more than a decade.

Nomination packages for Kelowna's Oct. 15 municipal election are going out the door as fast as toilet paper did two years ago.

Just two days after prospective candidates were able to pick up nomination packages, 16 of those for Kelowna councillor positions in Kelowna have already been spoken for.

And, that doesn't include a handful of people who have already announced their intentions to run for a seat on council, including incumbents.

The latest to signal their intentions to run include 20320 Kelowna Citizen of the Year Elaine McMurray, Amarjit Singh Lalli, who finished 11th four years ago, former city engineer James Kay as well as newcomers Allen Vanderheide, James Wendland, Bal Grewal and Amarit Brar.

The ballot has dwindled since the province went to four-year terms for councillors since the high water mark of 40 in 2011.

In 2014, 31 people ran for councillor seats with just 21 four years ago. That's the lowest number since 1999 when 16 people ran.

The nomination period to return completed forms to city hall begins Aug. 30.

Only two people have declared their intention to run for mayor, while one anonymous person has picked up a package for school trustee.