BC Association of Social Workers calls for better regulation after ‘imposter’ Saunders sentenced to five years in prison

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Robert Riley Saunders outside the Kelowna courthouse in March 2022.

Calling him an ‘imposter’, the British Columbia Association of Social Workers (BCASW) has issued a response after Robert Riley Saunders was sentenced to five years in prison for fraud over $5,000, breach of trust and forgery.

Saunders pleaded guilty to the three charges and admitted to ripping off the Ministry of Children and Family Development to the tune of more than $460,000 when he was employed as a guardianship worker in Kelowna. The money should have gone to two dozen mostly Indigenous youth who were in care and under his supervision for several years.

Saunders forged a social work degree to get a job with the ministry.

In a news release, the BCASW says it supports the sentence given to the man ‘posing as a social worker', and believes the sentence sends a message to the B.C. government to act to protect the public through professional regulation.

“Justice Steven Wilson sentenced Saunders to five years and, in doing so, recognized he acted in a premeditated manner, that his offenses had a significant impact on the children and youth in his care, and that he took advantage of his position of power over the victims,” said BCASW President Michael Crawford. “Saunders deprived youth of the resources they needed to succeed in life, particularly when they were leaving the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development. It didn’t need to be this way.”

The BC Association of Social Workers is campaigning to have the BC Social Workers Act amended to require that all social workers in the province be registered with the BC College of Social Workers. It also wants the title of social worker protected from use by unregulated persons.

The association takes issue with MCFD allowing an exemption for their staff from the requirements of the BC Social Workers Act that calls for all social workers to be registered.

“Had Saunders been required to apply for registration with the BC College of Social Workers prior to being hired by MCFD, the College's strict vetting process would have caught his fraudulent educational credentials, refused him registration, and MCFD would not have hired him, sparing dozens of children and youth from the consequences of his criminal behaviour,” said Crawford.

“Registered social workers are committed to a strong code of ethics, adhere to clearly defined practice standards, and have their practice overseen by their peers through the regulatory college,” he adds.

The BCASW calls the BC Social Workers Act deeply flawed. It says the exemption leads to confusion among the public and affects the trust the public and recipients of services have in social workers.