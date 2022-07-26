Golfer hits not 1 but 2 hole-in-ones in less than a month

Photo: Contributed Greg Bishop with his 2 hole-in-one trophies

Some golfers go their whole lives without ever hitting a hole-in-one, but a Kelowna man now has two in less than a month.

Greg Bishop tells Castanet he hit a hole-in-one on the par 3, 175-yard 6th hole at Shadow Ridge a couple of weeks ago and he thought he was pretty lucky.

This past Sunday, Bishop knocked down another hole-in-one at the same course, this time on the 150-yard, par 3 4th hole.

“It’s amazing! I have a few friends that are scratch golfers who have never had a hole-in-one and I get two in one month, so it's phenomenal,” says Bishop.

Bishop is a member at Shadow Ridge Golf Club and he’s been golfing for 30 years and has never had a an experience like this one.

“I had to buy the drinks but it was worth it!”

Bishop says the club kicked in some money and so did the golfers he was with but buying drinks for the bar once is enough, doing it twice in less than a month can put a dent in your pocketbook.

Randy Takenaka, who works in the pro shop at Shadow Ridge says, “you know what? I disagree with that. The guy who gets it should be getting a drink, but it doesn't happen that way.”

Bishop is still smiling and he is hoping that his golf feat will put a smile on a few more faces.

“My friends are telling me I should buy a lotto ticket,” Bishop says.