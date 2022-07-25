BC SPCA 50/50 returns with pot up to $1.2M

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need is back with a summer 50/50 draw.

“Every year the 50/50 has sold out – and this year that would bring the pot to $1.2 million, our biggest ever,” says Alina Wilson, BC SPCA senior officer, digital giving.

“It’s your chance to join other committed animal lovers in changing animals’ lives and maybe your life too.”

Tickets for the lottery are $15 each, three for $40, or six for $60. The final tickets sales deadline is September 28.

Every ticket purchase raises funds to support animals in need.

When asked why she plays the lottery for animals in need, the BC SPCA's most recent big 50/50 winner, Val, says “I think of the poor innocent animals that get a raw deal in life… It just warms my heart to know that in some small way I’ve done something to help out.”

For tickets and more information on how you could be the next big winner, visit lottery.spca.bc.ca or call 1.855.205.5998.

Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older and tickets can only be sold in B.C.