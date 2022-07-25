Environment Canada forecasts extremely hot temperatures this week across the Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 7:43 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the Thompson-Okanagan Monday morning.

“A heat wave will impact British Columbia this week,” states an alert from Environment Canada.

Daytime high temperatures will reach maximum’s of between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius. Early morning low temperatures will remain between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, between Tuesday to Saturday.

The areas impacted include the South Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Shuswap, Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend to early August,”says Environment Canada.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening and the coolest time of the day will be near sunrise.

Extreme heat affects everyone, however the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Signs of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

To get more information:

Check the local news for health and safety updates.

Check HealthLinkBC online resources about heat-related illness and how to protect yourself at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to ask about heat-related illness.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

Brace yourself, it is going to be a very hot week across the Okanagan.

Temperatures are expected to hover well over 30 C.

"We are looking at a really strong ridge of high pressure looking over southern B.C. for the next couple of days. Temperatures are probably going to be five to 10 degrees above normal for the most part," said meteorologist Gregg Walters.

Environment Canada says they would declare a heat warning if temperatures reached 35 C for two consecutive days or higher, and overnight lows don't drop below 18 C.

"It is definitely a possibility. It might be issued sometime Monday. It is just hovering around the values for a heat warning to be issued. Generally, we don't like to issue them more than 24 hours in advance, but certainly the temperatures over a lot of the Southern Interior are quite warm," Walters added.

Monday will see a high of 33 C with sunshine.

Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 34 C with sunshine all day.

Wednesday will climb to 36 C and sunshine.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week at an intense 37 C with sunshine.

Sun is also in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with a high of 36 C.

