Kelowna, Penticton have Interior's most expensive homes currently for sale

Photo: Vantage West Realty The home at 6950 Lakeshore Rd.

An international real estate search website has combed through listings across the country to come up with the most expensive luxury homes in Canada that are currently on the market.

Point2 created a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every Canadian province and in the nation’s largest cities.

And while B.C.’s most expensive homes are all located in the Lower Mainland, gorgeous castles in Kelowna and Penticton both cracked the top 20. Point2’s list excludes a $45 million listing in Lake Country, a portion of which is believed to sit on Agricultural Land Reserve property.

The most expensive luxury home for sale outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island is a five-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate at 6950 Lakeshore Rd. The 12,679 square-foot beauty can be yours for $15.6 million, which is the 60th most expensive price in the province.

Checking in at No. 61 is another Okanagan home, this one in Penticton. It is a three-bedroom, five-bathroom home located at 587 and 581 Vancouver Ave. The 6,391 square-foot home is currently listed at $15.5 million.

If you want to dream about living in luxury, the full list of Canada’s most expensive homes can be found here.