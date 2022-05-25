Former gang-affiliate gets no jail time for 2nd drug trafficking conviction

Photo: File photo

A former gang-affiliated Surrey man will spend no time behind bars for his second drug-trafficking conviction in Kelowna, largely because he suffered a brain aneurysm following a 15-day cocaine binge that has left him with “mild cognitive problems” and seizures.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, Justice Dennis Hori sentenced Armen Dhatt, 25, to a two-year conditional sentence order, followed by three years of probation, for three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking stemming from a 2019 arrest in Kelowna.

A conditional sentence order is a sentence that's served in the community, rather than in a jail, and Dhatt will be required to be under house arrest for the first 18 months of the sentence, followed by a night-time curfew for the remaining six months.

The sentence is a far cry from the three- to four-year jail sentence Crown prosecutor Mark Chiu had sought in the case, but Justice Hori ruled Dhatt's medical condition was an “exceptional circumstance” that allows for a less severe sentence.

Following a Kelowna RCMP investigation into a “dial-a-dope” operation, Dhatt was pulled over by police on April 5, 2019 and found with 10.71 grams of crack cocaine, 16.64 grams of a a mix of heroin and fentanyl, 3.36 grams of cocaine, 2.68 grams of methamphetamine and 2.39 grams of fentanyl, all divided into dozens of small individual bags. He was 22 years old at the time and had just completed his parole for previous trafficking and firearm convictions four months earlier.

During sentencing submissions earlier this month, Dhatt's defence counsel Raj Basra said Dhatt had moved to Kelowna after completing his previous jail sentence, and began associating with some of the people he had met while behind bars.

He became a heavy user of cocaine and began to sell drugs in Kelowna. But his April 2019 arrest didn't put an end to his drug use, and following a 15-day cocaine binge in December 2019, he suffered a serious brain aneurysm.

Following brain surgery, he went through extensive rehabilitation, and now suffers from fatigue, mild cognitive problems and seizures. In a letter, Dhatt's mother said he is now “significantly reliant” on his family in his day-today life, and he can longer drive due to his seizures.

“Since getting ill, Armen has had to learn the basic necessities of life all over again,” she wrote in her letter. “He has had to relearn how to speak, walk, how to write, and simply to hold a spoon all over again.”

During sentencing Wednesday, Justice Hori noted Dhatt has made “significant lifestyle changes” since his aneurysm, by cutting off connections with his former friends. He also says he no longer uses drugs or alcohol, as their use could put his life in danger, given his brain injury.

During sentencing submissions, the Crown's Chiu highlighted the a 2017 BC Court of Appeal decision that laid out a sentencing range of 18-36 months jail time for those convicted of first-time, street-level fentanyl trafficking. And given Dhatt's prior trafficking conviction that netted him a two-year sentence, Chiu argued the new sentence should be more severe.

While Justice Hori said a more serious jail sentence would be appropriate if Dhatt hadn't suffered the aneurysm, he said Dhatt's case is an “exceptional circumstance," noting a psychiatrist's assessment that jail would be a "poor match" for his medical condition.

“Placing Mr. Dhatt in a federal penitentiary with other people who have committed serious offences would be more punitive to Mr. Dhatt than others who do not suffer from his deficit, would expose Mr. Dhatt to undesirable influences from other inmates when he's ill-equipped by his deficits to resist those influences, and it would separate Mr. Dhatt from the positive support systems he has with his mother, sister and girlfriend,” Justice Hori said.

A conviction of possession for the purpose of trafficking for an offender with a prior conviction previously carried a mandatory minimum sentence of one year, but that has been struck down by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Dhatt's prior traffic conviction came in Surrey amidst the Lower Mainland gang conflict in 2015, when he was just 18 years old. During sentencing submissions, Crown prosecutor Chiu noted Dhatt had been affiliated with the United Nations gang at the time.

While Justice Hori noted Wednesday that he had few details about that 2015 conviction, he said Dhatt was found with $121,000 worth of drugs, along with firearms, at the time.

Dhatt now lives in New Westminster, and runs an online preserved-flower store with his girlfriend.