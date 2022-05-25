Night skiing back at Big White following two-year hiatus

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is bringing back its popular night skiing program next winter.

Night skiing had been cancelled for the past two seasons, in part because of a lack of staff, but it has always been popular as the resort turns the lights on for the Bullet Express and Plaza Chair runs.

“We have a lot of work to do in continuing to find new staff beds and quite frankly, the team members to operate night skiing,” says Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “But, we know this is a family favourite, and an essential attraction for our local skiers and snowboarders, and we are so happy to have it back on the roster for the upcoming ski season.”

The announcement coincides with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada’s Tourism Week, May 29 to June 4. Reopening the night skiing schedule provides a lift capacity of over 3,000 people per hour.

“Big White is proud to have the largest area of night skiing terrain in Western Canada, offering up 38 acres, 15 hectares, of lit-up terrain once the sun goes down,” says Ballingall.

Full details on night skiing pricing and which days of the week it will operate will be released on June 1 to coincide with the launch of Big White Ski Resort’s early bird seasons passes and bike season passes.