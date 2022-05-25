Cyclist, 70, was hit while trying to cross Hwy 97 near Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

Police have announced a cyclist killed in an early morning collision Tuesday on Highway 97 in Lake Country was a 70-year-old man.

Kelowna RCMP say they responded to the incident at the Parkinson Drive intersection at 6:53 a.m.

"The initial investigation has found that a 70-year-old male cyclist attempted to cross Highway 97 from west to east during morning, rush hour traffic when he was struck by a Honda Fit travelling northbound," said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Cp.Lobb says the region's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended and assisted with the investigation.

A portion of the highway was closed until 10 a.m. while officers conducted the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," Cpl. Lobb added.

The investigation is ongoing.