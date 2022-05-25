BC Transit wants feedback on plans for Kelowna's Mission

Photo: Contributed

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna are seeking input from residents for potential changes to the structure of transit services in the Upper and Lower Mission neighbourhoods, as well as Kettle Valley.

Three scenarios for future transit service have been developed.

Residents comments will be summarized in an engagement report, and will help determine the final option presented to Kelowna city council later this year.

You can complete the survey at engage.bctransit.com/kelownamission2022 from May 25 until June 29. For paper copies of the survey, you can visit H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre at 4075 Gordon Drive in Kelowna.