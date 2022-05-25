Fire at Franklyn Road apartment building in Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

One person was reportedly taken to hospital following a fire at a Kelowna apartment building this morning.

Fire crews and police closed off Franklyn Road between Houghton and Leathead roads after smoke was seen rising from The Bristol apartment building about 6:30 a.m.

It's believed the fire started in a second storey bedroom.

Ladders could be seen set up to the second floor, and charred siding extended to the storey above.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is now out.

