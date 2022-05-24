RCMP confirm Sunday's bush fire in Lower Mission was started by group of children

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed Sunday afternoon's grass fire in the Lower Mission was started by a group of children.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called just after 3 p.m. to the area of Bartholomew Court after reports of light smoke rising from a forested area behind some homes.

"The preliminary investigation indicated it was started by children in the area. The fire department and police worked in partnership by speaking to the children and their guardian about the dangers involved," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet the group of children were 11 years old and younger.

With wildfire season now here, residents who spot smoke coming from forested area should call 911 immediately.