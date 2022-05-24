Trio of community events in Rutland under new management

Photo: Kelowna Scarecrow Festival

The Uptown Rutland Business Association is passing the torch for three of its signature events – Kelowna Car and Bike Show, Kelowna Scarecrow Festival and Rutland Winter Light up – to a local event company.

Impact Events is taking over the three celebrations of the community of Rutland.

Company owner Christina Ferreira says the events will grow and evolve under the new banner.

“With more than 20 years experience executing successful events in and around Kelowna, our team is ready and excited for this opportunity. We are grateful to URBA for trusting us with these well-known community events and look forward to hosting locals and visitors in Rutland for years to come,” she said.

URBA executive director Karen Beaubier says she is confident Impact Events will uphold the spirit of all three events while simultaneously infusing them with new exciting ideas and energy.

The first signature event to transition to Impact Events will be the upcoming Kelowna Car and Bike Show, presented by Rutland’s OK Tire. It is set to take place at Rutland Lions Park on Sunday May 29.

The revitalized family-friendly event will see more than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles on display with live entertainment, food trucks and local artisans.

The 12th annual Kelowna Scarecrow Festival will take place in late September, while the long-running Rutland Winter Light Up will kick-off the winter holiday season in late November.

More information about these three events is available at here.