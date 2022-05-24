Kelowna property owners can expect to receive their 2022 tax bills this week

Photo: Castanet/file

Property owners within the City of Kelowna can expect to receive their 2022 tax notices in their mailbox sometime this week.

Those bills have already gone out in the mail.

Property owners registered with a city property account have had access to their notice since the beginning of last week.

People applying for a homeowners grant must do so through the province. Click here for information on the homeowners grant, or call 1-888-355-2700, option 3.

Property tax payments must be physically received by the city, or electronically processed by third-party financial institutions by Monday, July 4.

You are reminded banks and credit card companies can take up to three business days to process payments.

Late payments are subject to a 10 per cent penalty.

Taxpayers can make payment in a variety of ways in order to avoid potential lineups at city hall.

These include:

By cheque using the drop box located at the main doors at city hall.

By mailing cheques to city hall (post-dated cheques are accepted, however, postmark date is not considered date of payment)

Through online or telephone banking with a financial institution (a reminder that third-party processing can take up to three business days)

In person at your financial institution if it is open

Third party credit card payment companies.

The municipal portion of the tax bill, which went up 3.94 per cent over last year, is only a portion of the overall tax notice.

The city is also collecting monies on behalf of the regional district, Okanagan Library, BC Assessment and the province.

Other area municipalities such as the City of West Kelowna and Lake Country are also mailing about tax notices around now.