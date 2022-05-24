Fatal collision involving cyclist on Highway 97 south of Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:42 a.m.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, a crash between a cyclist and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Old Vernon Highway at Highway 97 has turned fatal.

The intersection remains flowing with single-lane traffic in both directions.

The police are requesting that motorist and pedestrians avoid the intersection at this time and will provide an update as soon as more details are available.

The Kelowna RCMP are asking any witnesses of the accident to please come forward and contact the police at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL 8:25 a.m.

Highway 97 is crawling south of Lake Country.

A crash near Duck Lake has caused massive delays on both the highway and Glenmore Road.

Motorists say the highway was initially closed for some time, but single-lane alternating traffic has been restored.

Drivers should expect significant delays while traveling through the area.