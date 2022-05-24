Car T-boned by truck towing holiday trailer at Spall Road and Enterprise Way

Contributed

A driver captured dashcam footage of a high-impact crash in Kelowna Monday afternoon.

A small, white car was making a left turn from Spall Road onto Enterprise Way when it was T-boned by a white pickup truck. The truck was towing a holiday trailer and had a boat on top of it as well.

A woman who witnessed the crash said it happened at about 2:15 p.m.

She said the driver of the car was sitting on the grass at the side of the road after the crash and appeared to have a bleeding nose.

An ambulance and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.