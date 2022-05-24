BC conservation officers issued several charges for illegal fishing on Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake over the long weekend

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service The BC Conservation Officer Service was patrolling Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake on the long weekend.

The BC Conservation Officer Service cracked down on illegal fishing on a couple of Central Okanagan lakes over the long weekend.

Angling patrols on Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake led to dozens of warnings, several charges and three boats being ordered off the water.

Of the 34 anglers checked, 25 warnings were issued and eight charges were laid. The charges included angling while suspended, fishing without a license, possessing live fish, angling with more than one hook and boating without life jackets.

At the outset of the weekend, the BCCOS advised that officers would be out and about to help keep the public safe and to protect the environment, fish and wildlife.