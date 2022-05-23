Large black bear spotted in Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood

Photo: The Canadian Press/file photo

Residents of Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain are advised a bear is wandering the area.

Lillooet Crescent resident Gary Ward tells Castanet he spotted a "large, adult black bear" behind his property about 7:15 a.m. this morning.

The bear was seen heading uphill towards the Selkirk subdivision.

The BC Conservation Officer Service recorded 695 calls about bears in Kelowna and West Kelowna in 2021 and annually warns residents about leaving garbage and other attractants that may lure bears into urban areas.

Sightings in residential areas typically ramp up at the beginning of May after bears emerge from hibernation and come down from the hills in search of food.

In the summer, bear calls typically decline as there is more of their natural food at higher elevations before increasing again as the bruins fatten up in the early fall, often lured into the valley by ripening fruit in orchards.

Human-bear conflicts should be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.