Kelowna  

Teens spotted near small grass fire in Kelowna Sunday afternoon

Teens spotted near grass fire

The Kelowna Fire Department was called out to a small grass fire in Lower Mission Sunday afternoon, and the Kelowna RCMP is also investigating.

A nearby resident tells Castanet it appears four teenagers, aged approximately 13 or 14 may have been involved.

The fire started near Bartholomew Court around 3 p.m. Light smoke was seen rising from a treed area behind some homes.

