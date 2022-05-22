Teens spotted near small grass fire in Kelowna Sunday afternoon

Photo: Madison Erhardt The Kelowna Fire Department and the Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene of a small grass fire in Lower Mission Sunday.

A nearby resident tells Castanet it appears four teenagers, aged approximately 13 or 14 may have been involved.

The fire started near Bartholomew Court around 3 p.m. Light smoke was seen rising from a treed area behind some homes.