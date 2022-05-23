Environment Canada forecasts sunshine, thunderstorms and temperatures hovering around 20 C this week

Madison Erhardt

Environment Canada is forecasting a variety of weather this week in the Okanagan.

The Victoria Day Monday will see some unsettled weather

"In the afternoon there is a 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. An upper trough will be becoming from the coast. Winds could also reach to 50 km/h," says meteorologist Yimei Li.

The day will hover around 18 C.

Tuesday will see a high of 19 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

Thursday is looking like a great day to get outside.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 20 C with mostly sunshine.

Friday will see 18 C with a chance of showers.

Saturday will drop to 16 C with cloudy periods.