Madison Erhardt

Residents attending the annual World of Wheels car show in Peachland Sunday got a bit of an extra show when a plane flew low over the crowd.

Kirsten de Jager was in the area and took a video of the plane.

She says hundreds of people attended the event.

"The pilot circled around again and came lower the second time. I'm sure this is lower than the 500ft over water. There were people who were concerned and worried who were walking along the boardwalk," de Jager added.