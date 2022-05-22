Overnight lows dipped near zero but warmer, rainy week ahead in the Okanagan

Photo: Cindy White Snow on the Okanagan Connector Saturday, May 21, 2022

Overnight lows dipped near zero in parts of the Okanagan Valley Saturday night.

According to Environment Canada, it was 1 C at Kelowna International Airport. In Penticton, the low dipped to 2 C and it was 3.5 C in Vernon.

“It was all pretty cold because of clear skies so a lot of the heat escaped overnight,” explains meteorologist Yimei Li.

There was snow on the Okanagan Connector Friday night, causing slushy and slippery conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to return to seasonal averages in the Okanagan this coming week, but conditions will be unsettled.

“Starting tomorrow, there is actually a system coming towards the Interior. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers for Kelowna tomorrow in the afternoon, and then the showers will become 60 per cent tomorrow night,” says Li.

We will get a bit of a break Tuesday, but rain is in the forecast again Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The pattern repeats on Thursday and Friday.

“Every other day there’s a system coming into Kelowna. So that will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, there will be a system coming offshore and there will be a break on Tuesday and Thursday,” she said.

Li notes the temperatures will be mostly seasonal or near seasonal.

Monday’s forecast high is 18 C in Kelowna with a low of 7 C. Tuesday should reach 19 C, with a low of 8 and Wednesday will get up to 21 C. Thursday should warm up to 20 C and Friday will be slightly below average at 18 C. The overnight temperatures on both days will be mild at 12 C and 9 C. The normals for this time of year in Kelowna are highs of 21 C and lows of 7.

Li says we are seeing more frequent upper trough patterns this spring, and that’s what’s causing the frequent showers in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

The cool weather means very little of the snowpack has melted so far.

The BC River Forecast Centre said Friday that the province is now recording the highest snowpack levels for this time of year since 2012.

“The greatest risk for potential major flooding is if a prolonged heat event occurs in late May or June,” the centre’s report said.