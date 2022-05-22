192450
Fire crews responded to a fire at the bathrooms at Kelowna's Tugboat Beach overnight

Smoke pours from bathroom

Fire crews responded to the public bathrooms at Kelowna's Tugboat Beach overnight.

Photos sent to Castanet appear to show firefighters working to get into the locked bathrooms, while smoke pours out of the building.

A fire truck was also seen driving along the boardwalk area to get to the building.

It's unclear what caused the suspected fire, or the extent of any damage to the building.

Castanet will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.

