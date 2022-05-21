Kelowna bands donate their talents to help support Ukraine Saturday

A number of Kelowna bands are taking to the Island Stage in Kelowna's Waterfront Park Saturday to help raise money for Ukraine.

Kelowna's Denys Storozhuk founded Kelowna Stands With Ukraine back in February when Russia invaded his home country, and since then, the organization has raised more than $300,000 to procure supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

Saturday's Concert For Ukraine continued those fundraising efforts, with 11 local bands hitting the stage throughout the afternoon.

The Kelowna City Concert Band kicked off the festivities at noon with the Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems, and a wide variety of music will continue through to 9 p.m.

“The weather is co-operating so I hope it will be a great event,” Storozhuk said Saturday. “We have people and kids running through the crowd with donation boxes and also of course we have a lot of merchandise. We have t-shirts, we have hats ... different souvenirs from Ukraine ... all available by donation, a huge assortment. Everybody is welcome.”

In addition to supplying Ukraine with medical supplies and tactical gear like body armour, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is also helping to support Ukrainian refugees who've recently arrived in the Okanagan, both financially, and through mentorship, english classes, and helping them find employment.

Storozhuk says about 40 families have already arrived in the region from Ukraine, and about 100 more are expected to arrive in the next month.

A number of these Ukrainians were at Saturday's concert, including 27-year-old Elena Radchenko and 32-year-old Olga Strekozova. Radchenko is originally from Kyiv, while Strekozova is from Zaporizhzhia, which is about 200 kilometres northwest of Mariupol.

Radchenko left her home on March 25, about a month into the war, and she's bounced around a number of countries before finally landing in Kelowna with Strekozova 11 days ago.

Strekozova said she never planned on leaving her home in Kyiv until a house just one kilometre from her was destroyed by a Russian missile.

“It's very sad, for the first few days it was very emotional for us,” Strekozova said. “It's war in our country, and our hearts and our souls are there ... it's difficult to come to a new country and start from zero.”

Strekozova and Radchenko said they've enjoyed their first couple of weeks in Kelowna, and Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has helped them get settled.

“We've had a good experience here, some amazing people met us and give to us everything we need,” Strekozova said. “We are happy we're here.”