Multiple outdoor beach structures burned in Kelowna's Lower Mission area Saturday morning

Photo: Dean Pratley A home is burning in the Lower Mission area Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The large fire in Kelowna's Lower Mission area Saturday morning burned multiple "outdoor beach structures," and not a home as first believed.

In a press release, Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Chris Zimmerman said the fire is considered suspicious and police are now investigating.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 4770 Crighton Road, just below Lakeshore Road, at about 5:20 a.m.

"The first arriving officer located multiple outdoor beach structures fully involved and spreading to surrounding trees," Zimmerman said.

"Crews extinguished the fire with the assistance of our marine rescue unit and multiple apparatus due to the location of these outdoor structures."

Twenty firefighters in three fire engines responded to the fire, along with the marine rescue boat.

The large fire could be seen far across Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna.

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

The house fire in Kelowna's Lower Mission area has been extinguished by fire crews Saturday morning.

The fire was first noticed by witnesses just after 5 a.m., and emergency crews were on scene by about 5:30 a.m.

Photos show the house along the lakeshore of Okanagan Lake was fully engulfed by flames. It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

A home is burning along the lakeshore in the Lower Mission area Saturday morning.

Castanet has received multiple reports of flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the Lakeshore Road area, in what appears to be north of Summerhill Winery.

One witness from across Okanagan Lake said they first noticed the smoke at about 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Photos taken from the Gellatly Bay area show the building directly on the lakeshore fully engulfed in flames.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.