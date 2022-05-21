A home in Kelowna's Lower Mission area caught fire Saturday morning

Photo: Dean Pratley A home is burning in the Lower Mission area Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

The house fire in Kelowna's Lower Mission area has been extinguished by fire crews Saturday morning.

The fire was first noticed by witnesses just after 5 a.m., and emergency crews were on scene by about 5:30 a.m.

Photos show the house along the lakeshore of Okanagan Lake was fully engulfed by flames. It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

A home is burning along the lakeshore in the Lower Mission area Saturday morning.

Castanet has received multiple reports of flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the Lakeshore Road area, in what appears to be north of Summerhill Winery.

One witness from across Okanagan Lake said they first noticed the smoke at about 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Photos taken from the Gellatly Bay area show the building directly on the lakeshore fully engulfed in flames.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.